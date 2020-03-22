Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $9.89 Million Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Centene were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 2,003.9% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 129,014 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Centene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

