Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 443.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.07% of FleetCor Technologies worth $16,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,199,000 after buying an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,850,000 after buying an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,650,000 after buying an additional 70,308 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after buying an additional 439,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.65.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $187.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.24 and a 12 month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

