Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Invests $8.52 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,517,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Citigroup upped their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

