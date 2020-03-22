Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,124 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 315,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.93. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

