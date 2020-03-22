Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 101,398 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,398 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth $8,141,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,249,000 after purchasing an additional 369,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $122.40 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $4,338,520.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,527,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,765,086.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

