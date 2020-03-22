Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 21,100 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.77.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $86.68 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

