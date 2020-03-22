Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 2,292 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,324 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $123.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.85.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

