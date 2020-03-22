Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 48,400 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,144 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in eBay by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 700,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,261,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

