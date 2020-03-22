Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 59,167 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 59,167 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,804 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,827.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,239,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 6,864,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,451,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $265,868,000 after buying an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,356,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,957,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,233,000 after buying an additional 192,364 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.56. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.79.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Insiders purchased 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

