Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 9,600 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

