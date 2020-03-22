Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $679.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

