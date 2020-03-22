Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMBM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

CMBM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 90,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,356. The company has a market cap of $135.35 million and a PE ratio of -16.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar bought 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,741.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $66,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.