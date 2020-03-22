Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.21.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.68. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

