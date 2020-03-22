Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,703 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $7,295,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 141,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 56.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 273,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE CM opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.0955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

