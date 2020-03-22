Capital One Financial Comments on Ring Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ring Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter.

REI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut Ring Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.70 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

