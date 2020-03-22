Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce sales of $10.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $10.29 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $12.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $42.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.57 million to $44.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.30 million, with estimates ranging from $42.93 million to $45.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capitala Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of CPTA opened at $3.09 on Friday. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.35%. Capitala Finance’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTA. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capitala Finance by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capitala Finance by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

