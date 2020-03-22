Cappasity Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Cappasity has a market cap of $471,141.18 and $51,973.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, IDAX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00053907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.88 or 0.04337239 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00068522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038211 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013115 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003816 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

