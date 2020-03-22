Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 341,027 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 495.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,027 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $49,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

CVX opened at $59.39 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

