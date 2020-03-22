Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 74,053 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,053 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $26,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $101.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.68.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.