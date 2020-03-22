Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 86,991 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,991 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,151,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,462,000 after acquiring an additional 125,621 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,750,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,538,000 after acquiring an additional 531,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

Shares of PEP opened at $103.93 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.12. The firm has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

