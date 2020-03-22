Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1,368.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280,989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.94. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

