Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 415.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,330.42.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,846.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $936.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,977.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,841.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

