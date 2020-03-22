Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7,436.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.09% of Delta Air Lines worth $32,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,222,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,942,000 after purchasing an additional 235,111 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,938,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,330,000 after purchasing an additional 389,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,229.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.