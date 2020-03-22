Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $66,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $92.92 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

