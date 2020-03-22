Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,642 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $26,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

T opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $223.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

