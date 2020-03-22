Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,069,173 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 61,341.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,173 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.38% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $23,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 675,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

