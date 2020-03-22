Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 183,547 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3,213.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,547 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of Raytheon worth $42,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $122,000,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after buying an additional 398,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $86,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon stock opened at $124.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.27.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

