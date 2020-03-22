Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 455,570 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 518.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,570 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of General Mills worth $28,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,332,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,964,000 after purchasing an additional 950,411 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,459,000 after purchasing an additional 802,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,113,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123,371 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,445,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,550,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,365,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on General Mills from to in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.11.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

