Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 6,126 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $33,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

