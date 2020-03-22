Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 76,068 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,068 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,895,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $996,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

NYSE DIS opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18. The company has a market cap of $171.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

