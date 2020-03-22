Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,864 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $36,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,053,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 253,487 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,371,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,191,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $53.80 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

