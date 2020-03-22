Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 453,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,918 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

XOM opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

