Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,632.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $27,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,280 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on salesforce.com from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.03.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $54,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,021.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,170 shares in the company, valued at $6,949,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,211 shares of company stock worth $68,783,016 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM stock opened at $139.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.78, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

