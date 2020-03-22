Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $44,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,938,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $29.41 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04.

