Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $210.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $208.31 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

