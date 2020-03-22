Captrust Financial Advisors Has $20.22 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,512,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,253,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $220.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $208.65 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.84 and a 200-day moving average of $257.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.