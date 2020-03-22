Captrust Financial Advisors Has $25.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,100 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.14% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $25,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

