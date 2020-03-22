Captrust Financial Advisors Has $26.75 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 202,960 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

