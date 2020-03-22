Captrust Financial Advisors Has $32.66 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 58,856.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,724 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $32,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,536,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.69.

NYSE RCL opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

