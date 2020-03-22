Captrust Financial Advisors Has $33.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,916 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $33,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,715,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,962,000 after acquiring an additional 430,457 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,701,000 after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,717,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,305,000 after acquiring an additional 180,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,109,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,627,000 after acquiring an additional 128,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

