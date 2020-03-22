Captrust Financial Advisors Has $47.41 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,507 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after purchasing an additional 216,795 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,312,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,397,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $99.09 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $273.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.21.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

