Captrust Financial Advisors Has $49.90 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 22,610.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 213,669 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $49,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $166.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $162.19 and a 52-week high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.95.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,258 shares of company stock valued at $20,712,432. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

