Captrust Financial Advisors Has $56.33 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 278.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,123 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.9% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $56,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

