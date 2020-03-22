Captrust Financial Advisors Has $71.50 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 471.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,006,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655,311 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $71,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,383,000 after acquiring an additional 627,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,325 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $509,173,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

