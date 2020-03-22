Captrust Financial Advisors Has $77.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $77,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,841,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,465,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,007,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $79.93 and a twelve month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.