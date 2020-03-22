Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.28.

NYSE LOW opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

