Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3,285.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 592,796 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of American International Group worth $31,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,286,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 115.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 551,048 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in American International Group by 35,500.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

