Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 226,328 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $94.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.17. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

