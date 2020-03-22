Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 13,586 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $27,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $443,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $40.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

