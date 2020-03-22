Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 363,877 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 318.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 478,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $38,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $80.23 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $82.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

